CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) A leader of the Huras al-Din terrorist group, linked to the al-Qaeda group (outlawed in Russia), was killed by the forces of the US-led international coalition in Syria on Sunday, media reported.

Abu Khadijah al-Urduni was eliminated near Idlib in northern Syria, Sky news Arabia reported. The terrorist was killed as a result of an air strike that targeted his car.

Since 2014, the US-led international coalition has been conducting military operations in Syria and Iraq against the IS terror group (banned in Russia), while in Syria the coalition acted without the consent of Damascus.