US-Led Militarization of Afghan Police Empowered Warlords, Fueled Crime - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The US and international community's militarization of Afghan police forces shifted their mission away from combating crime and empowered warlords engaged in law enforcement, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report on Wednesday.

"(In 2004) the United States and the international community decided to transfer from a civilian-led to a military-led police assistance mission. The result of this policy shift was that the Afghan police force became increasingly militarized, and its focus became fighting insurgents rather than arresting the common criminals and gangsters," the US watchdog report said. "This militarization, along with the US focus on counterinsurgency operations, ended up empowering and supporting warlords-turned-police chiefs who were tactically proficient in fighting, but who were also known to be human rights abusers and criminals."

As the US accelerated the Afghan police's transformation into a militarized force, crime rates steadily increased across Afghanistan, the report added.

Afghan police advisers were often tasked with deciding whether to work with corrupt, albeit militarily effective, police officials or refusing to partner with them at the risk of instability, the report said.

However, specialized units involved in areas such as counter narcotics and major crimes developed faster and became more proficient in law enforcement and investigative tactics through cooperation with embedded US and international counterparts, the report also said.

The report also included recommendations such as establishing an organization at the State Department to oversee foreign police assistance in fragile and post-conflict states and focus on the development of core policing tasks. The report also recommended the Defense Department create the capability to quickly identify and deploy soldiers with civilian police expertise.

The report on police in conflict in Afghanistan is the twelfth report issued by SIGAR in a "Lessons Learned" series, according to a press release accompanying the report.