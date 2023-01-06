US-Led Training of Ukrainian Forces to Begin This Month in Germany - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The United States will start the Combined Arms and Joint Maneuver Training for Ukrainian soldiers in Germany later in January at a rate of 500 soldiers per month, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said.

"The United States is stepping up its Combined Arms and Joint Maneuver Training, which will begin this month, likely in a couple of weeks in Germany," Ryder said during a press briefing. "We will train approximately 500 Ukrainian forces at the battalion level each month."

Ryder said the United States has trained approximately 3,100 Ukrainian soldiers since April.

Estimated 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained as part of international efforts as well, Ryder added.