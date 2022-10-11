US-Led Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Discuss Air Defenses For Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The US-led Ukraine defense contact group will discuss the topic of air defenses for Ukraine at their upcoming ministerial on Wednesday, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

"There are further questions about what additional assistance could be provided, i suspect tomorrow will be the (topic) of air defense. i suggest there will be (discussions) on how to supply Ukraine with air defense (means)," Smith told journalists.