US-Led Ukraine Defense Group To Discuss Societal Resilience, Infrastructure - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group will discuss assessment of societal resilience, including infrastructure for Ukraine, at the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting on Wednesday, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said

"The ministers will take time to discuss assessment of societal resilience, including infrastructure (for Ukraine)," Smith told journalists on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the NATO Defense Ministerial ad the alliance's headquarters.

The ministers have said they will discuss the situation in Ukraine and the protection of critical infrastructure in light of the sabotage at Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

Austin will be joined in Brussels by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to lead the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday. Defense ministers and chiefs of staff from nearly 50 countries will attend the meeting.

