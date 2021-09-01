US Left Behind Majority of Afghan Allies Who Applied for Visas to Escape Taliban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States left behind a majority of Afghan allies that applied for visas to escape an Afghanistan under Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) rule, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing a senior State Department official.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for a comment on the matter.