UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Legal Advocacy Group Seeks Nationwide Ban On Guns At Public Protests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Legal Advocacy Group Seeks Nationwide Ban on Guns at Public Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The threat of violence by protesters during Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden illustrates the need for a nationwide ban on firearms, which would likely survive a constitutional challenge, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In light of reports of possible violence in Washington and state capitals in the coming days, we join together to affirm the authority of state and Federal governments to prohibit weapons, including guns, at public protests," the ACLU.

The ACLU was joined by a Everytown, a prominent anti-gun-violence group in issuing the release, which accused Trump supporters of waging an "armed insurrection" in a January 6 takeover of the US Capitol.

At least five people reportedly died in the riot followed by an FBI warning that participants and their sympathizers planned demonstrations at state capitals throughout the US to disrupt the inauguration.

Police found several guns among the thousands who stormed the Capitol building, in response to a call by President Donald Trump to protest results of November's presidential election.

Limits on carrying weapons at public protests would not violate the Second Amendment of the US Constitution, which allows private gun ownership, because of a historic tradition of firearms prohibitions in sensitive public places, the release said.

The release cited past Supreme Court decisions allowing reasonable regulations on guns to further public safety.

As far back as 1937, the ACLU refused to defend marchers who insisted they had a constitutional right to carry weapons, the release said.

Everytown, an advocacy group founded in 2013, seeks a ban on laws enacted by several US states allowing the open carry of firearms, according to the release.

Related Topics

Election Protest Supreme Court Washington Trump Died January November FBI

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

2 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

2 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

2 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

2 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

2 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.