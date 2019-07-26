US Legal Rights Group Vows to Fight Trump Decision to Resume Federal Executions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A US legal rights group said it will gather a broad coalition to fight the Justice Department's decision to reinstitute the death penalty for Federal inmates.

Earlier in the day, US Attorney General William Barr said the Trump administration ordered the resumption of capital punishment for federal prisoners on death-row after a nearly two-decade lapse and has scheduled the executions of five inmates convicted of killing children,

"We, along with a broad coalition of national groups, are looking carefully at this. We will challenge this move, which is completely out of step with the American people and justice at large. The DOJ is on the wrong side of history again," American Civil Liberties Union Capital Punishment Project Director Cassandra Stubbs said in a statement on Thursday.

Stubbs said that under no circumstances should the US federal government be allowed to "rush through" executions especially in light of the long track record of injustice.

"The federal death penalty is defined by the same problems of racial bias, geographic disparities, prosecutorial misconduct, and junk science that have led to the decline in support for capital punishment nationwide," Stubbs argued.

At the state level, numerous botched executions using the three-drug system have prompted multiple courts to block executions, in some cases by ordering authorities to devise another method.