US Legendary Actor Kirk Douglas Dies At Age Of 103 - Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Hollywood star Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas said.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," Michael Douglas wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Causes of the actor's death are unknown.

Douglas, born Issur Danielovitch, had roles in more than 90 movies, including the main role in "Spartacus" (1960) by Stanley Kubrick. He was nominated three times for the academy awards: as the best actor for "Lust for Life" (1956), "Bad & the Beautiful" (1952) and "Champion" (1949). Moreover, he received an Academy Honorary Award in 1996. 

