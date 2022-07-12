US Legendary Investor Jim Rodgers Says He Would Invest in Ukraine, Russia, But Cannot

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Legendary US investor Jim Rodgers told Sputnik that he would like to invest in Russia and Ukraine but cannot do that at present.

"Normally, when there's a war, you should invest in the countries at war because things are very, very cheap. When the war is over, you will probably make a lot of money. I cannot do that now. I'm an American, obviously, but many people in many countries can invest in Ukraine or Russia now and I would like to invest in Ukraine or Russia, but I cannot," Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he is pessimistic about the investment climate in Europe, as many European countries have a lot of debt while their trade with the United States, China and Russia is slowing down.

The investor also said he believes Europe will face problems in the future as a result of the negative economic processes in such economies as the United States, China and Japan.

Since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow, including on investments in the country and trade with Russian entities and individuals. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the collective West's long-term strategy and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.