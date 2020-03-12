US Legislation Proposes Mailed Ballots to Protect Voters From Coronavirus - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Americans voting in November's presidential and congressional elections would be allowed to cast their ballots by mail or drop off paper ballots at polling stations to stop the novel coronavirus (COID-19) from spreading under legislation introduced by Senator Ron Wyden on Wednesday.

"If 25 percent of states declare a state of emergency related to COVID-19 [coronavirus], another infectious disease or natural disaster, the Resilient Elections During Quarantines and Natural Disasters Act of 2020 would require all states to offer an option for voters to mail in or drop-off a hand-marked, paper ballot," Wyden said in a press release.

Currently 34 US states and the District of Columbia offer "no excuse" absentee voting by mail. Even if the 25 percent threshold is not met, governors would have the discretion to trigger provisions of the bill within their state by declaring a state of emergency, the release said.

The bill would also require states to offer postage prepaid self-sealing envelopes to voters and provide $500 million to fund emergency state vote-by-mail efforts, according to the release.