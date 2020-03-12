UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Legislation Proposes Mailed Ballots To Protect Voters From Coronavirus - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Legislation Proposes Mailed Ballots to Protect Voters From Coronavirus - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Americans voting in November's presidential and congressional elections would be allowed to cast their ballots by mail or drop off paper ballots at polling stations to stop the novel coronavirus (COID-19) from spreading under legislation introduced by Senator Ron Wyden on Wednesday.

"If 25 percent of states declare a state of emergency related to COVID-19 [coronavirus], another infectious disease or natural disaster, the Resilient Elections During Quarantines and Natural Disasters Act of 2020 would require all states to offer an option for voters to mail in or drop-off a hand-marked, paper ballot," Wyden said in a press release.

Currently 34 US states and the District of Columbia offer "no excuse" absentee voting by mail. Even if the 25 percent threshold is not met, governors would have the discretion to trigger provisions of the bill within their state by declaring a state of emergency, the release said.

The bill would also require states to offer postage prepaid self-sealing envelopes to voters and provide $500 million to fund emergency state vote-by-mail efforts, according to the release.

Related Topics

Columbia November 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

47 minutes ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

2 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

2 hours ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.