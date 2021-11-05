US Legislation Seeks $3Bln in Yearly Military Aid to Taiwan - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Taiwan would receive $3 billion in new security assistance each year under legislation proposed by Senator Josh Hawley, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Arm Taiwan Act of 2021 would strengthen Taiwan's defenses against a Chinese invasion," Hawley said in a press release on Thursday.

"It does so by allocating $3 billion annually for a new Taiwan Security Assistance Initiative to accelerate Taiwan's deployment of asymmetric defense capabilities," the release said.

The legislation conditions future arms sales on Taiwan's progress preparing its military and fielding weapons required to defeat China's war plans, the release added.

The military balance in the Taiwan Strait is rapidly deteriorating. As a result, there is growing concern that China may conclude that it can, or actually be able to, invade and seize control of Taiwan by the late 2020s, according to the release.