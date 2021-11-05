UrduPoint.com

US Legislation Seeks $3Bln In Yearly Military Aid To Taiwan - Senator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Legislation Seeks $3Bln in Yearly Military Aid to Taiwan - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Taiwan would receive $3 billion in new security assistance each year under legislation proposed by Senator Josh Hawley, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Arm Taiwan Act of 2021 would strengthen Taiwan's defenses against a Chinese invasion," Hawley said in a press release on Thursday.

"It does so by allocating $3 billion annually for a new Taiwan Security Assistance Initiative to accelerate Taiwan's deployment of asymmetric defense capabilities," the release said.

The legislation conditions future arms sales on Taiwan's progress preparing its military and fielding weapons required to defeat China's war plans, the release added.

The military balance in the Taiwan Strait is rapidly deteriorating. As a result, there is growing concern that China may conclude that it can, or actually be able to, invade and seize control of Taiwan by the late 2020s, according to the release.

Related Topics

Senate China Progress May Billion

Recent Stories

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

2 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

2 hours ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

2 hours ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

2 hours ago
 French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s cr ..

French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s credentials

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.