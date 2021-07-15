UrduPoint.com
US Legislation Seeks Repeal of COVID-19 Mask Mandate on Public Transport - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Legislation introduced by Republicans in both chambers of Congress would repeal a requirement that all passengers on public transportation wear facemasks to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, US Senator Rand Paul said on Wednesday.

"The Federal government forcing the American people to continue to wear masks despite the fact that we've already reached herd immunity is ridiculous and needs to end immediately," Paul said in a press release announcing the legislation. "I am introducing the travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 to put a stop to this nanny state mandate."

Paul, a practicing physician prior to entering politics, rejects claims by public health officials that vaccination rates need to increase beyond the nearly 70 percent of US adults who have received at least one dose to achieve heard immunity.

In contrast, Paul claims that natural immunity of recovered COVID-19 victims, when added to vaccination numbers, places the United States above a heard-immunity threshold needed to protect the entire population.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that vaccinated individuals do not need masks in most situations, face coverings are still required in schools, healthcare facilities, airports and all types of public transportation.

