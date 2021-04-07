US Legislation Targets China Influence at Confucius Institutes in American Universities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) US colleges and universities with China-funded Confucius Institutes would face numerous restrictions, including a requirement that agreements be publicly disclosed, under legislation announced by Senator Marsha Blackburn.

"They [Confucius Institutes] allow China to discretely influence what college students are taught about topics like Hong Kong and Tiananmen Square and impede freedom of speech on campus," Blackburn said in a press release on Tuesday.

Blackburn noted that Beijing recently "rebranded" the institutes, now active in 55 US colleges and universities, as centers for "language exchange and cooperation" to avoid government oversight.

The legislation would require Confucius Institutes to be located apart from university Chinese language departments, the removal of Chinese officials from institute oversight, public disclosure of Chinese agreements with universities and an end to confidentiality agreements included in the agreements.

Cosponsors of the Transparency for Confucius Institutes Act include Senator Ted Cruz and Congressmen Kevin Cramer, Tommy Tuberville, Mike Braun, Josh Hawley and Rick Scott, according to the release.