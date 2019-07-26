UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Legislation Targets Saudis For Khashoggi Murder, Yemen War Crimes - Senator Menendez

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

US Legislation Targets Saudis for Khashoggi Murder, Yemen War Crimes - Senator Menendez

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Saudi Arabia Accountability Act, approved by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on a 13-9 vote, targets the desert kingdom's murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi and war crimes in Yemen without completely scuttling the US-Saudi partnership, Senator Robert Menendez said in a press release on Thursday.

"This bill does not seek to throw out the US-Saudi partnership, but sends a strong signal that our partners cannot act with impunity and that we must take actions to promote our interests and our values," Menendez said. "The bill limits the sales of weapons the Kingdom has used to slaughter civilians in Yemen while preserving support for Saudi Arabia's legitimate security concerns."

The bill also calls for a report on Saudi Arabia's human rights record and mandates sanctions on anyone responsible for the October 2018 death of Khashoggi, a Washington Post writer who was murdered by Saudi operatives during a visit to the nation's consulate in Istanbul.

In addition to Menendez, a Democrat, and Senator Todd Young, a Republican, the legislation has three Democratic and two Republican cosponsors.

The legislation marks the latest effort by Congress to punish Saudi Arabia over Yemen atrocities and the Khashoggi murder, both widely linked to de-facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

While the effort has attracted substantial support from Republican lawmakers, Saudi critics in both houses of Congress have failed to muster the two-thirds super-majority needed to override a veto by President Donald Trump, who is expected to reject the latest measure.

Related Topics

Murder Senate Washington Vote Yemen Visit Trump Saudi Young Istanbul Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman October Congress 2018 Post From Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

1 hour ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

1 hour ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

1 hour ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

2 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

2 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.