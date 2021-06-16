UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Legislation Uses $46.6Bln Unspent COVID-19 Funds To Halt Renter Evictions - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

US Legislation Uses $46.6Bln Unspent COVID-19 Funds to Halt Renter Evictions - Lawmaker

Legislation redirecting $46.55 billion in unspent Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) would help renters avoid eviction due to the COVID-19 crisis when a national moratorium expires, House Financial Services Committee Ranking Republican Patrick McHenry said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Legislation redirecting $46.55 billion in unspent Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) would help renters avoid eviction due to the COVID-19 crisis when a national moratorium expires, House Financial Services Committee Ranking Republican Patrick McHenry said on Wednesday.

"Our legislation will end the Biden Administration's gross mismanagement of the emergency rental assistance, get the money out the door quickly, and make sure that all $46 billion is used to repay back-rent debts," McHenry said in a press release.

The legislation cosponsored by all Republicans on the Financial Services Committee would transfer all remaining funds from the March 2021 ERA program funds, which Treasury has so far failed to allocate to cities and states, into the original, bipartisan December 2020 ERA program and requires Treasury to disburse the unspent $46.

55 billion within 30 days, the release said.

The bill would also require cities and states with unused ERA money after July 1st to use those funds exclusively to pay off the back-rent debts of COVID-impacted eligible households by December 31, 2021.

McHenry also requested a Government Accountability Office (GAO) audit of COVID-19 emergency rental assistance programs.

A nationwide moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent is slated to expire on June 30, however, the deadline originally set for the end of 2020 has been extended three times.

Related Topics

Rent Gao Money March June July December 2020 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gla ..

2 minutes ago

KJP partners with PepsiCo to offer graduates inter ..

10 minutes ago

Court adjourns reference against Zardari till June ..

10 minutes ago

Court defers verdict till June 30, on Maryam's obj ..

10 minutes ago

French Foreign Ministry Says Major Differences Per ..

10 minutes ago

RPO awards appreciation certificates, cash to CPO, ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.