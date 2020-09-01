US Legislation Would Ban COVID-19 Relief Benefits for Convicted Rioters - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Rioters who have been convicted of Federal charges over damages during unrest would be banned from receiving COVID-19 relief benefits under legislation introduced by Senator Tom Cotton.

"Currently, thugs and insurrectionists savaging communities around the country are eligible for unemployment benefits, paid for by the very taxpayers whose property they've destroyed. The federal government should not be subsidizing looting and arson. Our bill will not only halt unemployment benefits for rioters but also fine them to help cover additional policing cost," Cotton said on Monday.

US Congressman Jim Banks recently introduced similar legislation in the House of Representatives, the release said.

Protests have erupted across cities in the United States after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. However, most of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson, vandalism and looting.

Rioters typically attack targets such as police stations, court buildings and other federal institutions.