US Legislation Would Block Trump Diversion of Funds For Border - Senator Wyden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Newly proposed US legislation would prohibit President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to move funds from unrelated projects to fund construction of a wall on the Mexican border, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said.

"This legislation would put a stop to his gross abuse of emergency powers ... and make sure he follows the law by keeping these funds where Congress authorized them to go - for critical disaster recovery, flood protection, and military construction," Wyden said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Stopping Executive Overreach on Military Appropriations Act would bar the transfer of any funding from US Army Corps of Engineers or military construction accounts for construction, land acquisition or other activities without permission from Congress.

Trump has set a goal of building 450 miles of the proposed barrier by the end of this year, of which about 100 miles have been completed, according to media reports.

The legislation was cosponsored by Senators Patty Murray, Chuck Schumer, Patrick Leahy, Dick Durbin and Brian Schatz, all Democrats.