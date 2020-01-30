UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Legislation Would Block Trump Diversion Of Funds For Border - Senator Wyden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Legislation Would Block Trump Diversion of Funds For Border - Senator Wyden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Newly proposed US legislation would prohibit President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to move funds from unrelated projects to fund construction of a wall on the Mexican border, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said.

"This legislation would put a stop to his gross abuse of emergency powers ... and make sure he follows the law by keeping these funds where Congress authorized them to go - for critical disaster recovery, flood protection, and military construction," Wyden said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Stopping Executive Overreach on Military Appropriations Act would bar the transfer of any funding from US Army Corps of Engineers or military construction accounts for construction, land acquisition or other activities without permission from Congress.

Trump has set a goal of building 450 miles of the proposed barrier by the end of this year, of which about 100 miles have been completed, according to media reports.

The legislation was cosponsored by Senators Patty Murray, Chuck Schumer, Patrick Leahy, Dick Durbin and Brian Schatz, all Democrats.

Related Topics

Army Flood Trump Democrats Border Congress Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

1 hour ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

1 hour ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

2 hours ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

2 hours ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.