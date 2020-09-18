UrduPoint.com
US Legislation Would End China Most-Favored Nation Trade Status - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) China would lose the most-favored-nation (MFN) status, which extends trade concessions for one nation to all countries, under legislation introduced by US Senator Tom Cotton on Thursday.

"Twenty years ago this week, the Senate gave a gift to the Chinese Communist Party by granting it permanent most-favored-nation status. That disastrous decision made the Party richer, but cost millions of American jobs. It's time to protect American workers and take back our leverage over Beijing by withdrawing China's permanent trade status," Cotton said in a press release announcing the bill.

China could still maintain its MNF status with the United States, but the privilege would have to be renewed by the US president annually, with Congress allowed to override the decision of the president, the release said.

The bill also includes a list of human-rights and trade abuses that would disqualify China for MFN status, absent a presidential waiver, the release said.

The list includes the use of slave labor, re-education prison camps, forced abortion or sterilization and organ harvesting from prisoners, the release added.

Other listed abuses include religious persecution, harassment of expatriate Chinese who are critical of the government and the theft of intellectual property from Americans, according to the release.

