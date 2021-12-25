UrduPoint.com

US Legislators Demand More Lethal Aid For Ukraine After Video Call With Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Legislators Demand More Lethal Aid for Ukraine After Video Call With Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) US lawmakers urged Washington to increase lethal military aid to Ukraine after some 20 Congress people held a video call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the security situation in his country, Sen. Rob Portman said on Friday.

"The United States must continue to increase the amount of defensive lethal military weaponry it sends to Ukraine and tailor it to the threat they will face so Ukraine can better defend itself," he said in a statement.

Portman has also pledged to continue pressing the Biden administration to "immediately impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline."

The US has been sending millions in military assistance to Ukraine, which is battling pro-independence rebels in the east.

The Congress approved a military package worth $275 million for fiscal year 2021 and added a further $300 million to a massive 2022 defense bill in December, including $75 million for lethal aid.

Sen. Portman said the money would be used to train and equip the Ukrainian armed forces against what he described as Russian aggression. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of building up troops on the border with Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has in turn demanded security guarantees from the US amid NATO's buildup near Russian borders.

