UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lets Military Bases To Plan For Normal Operations When Coronavirus Cases Decline- Esper

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Lets Military Bases to Plan for Normal Operations When Coronavirus Cases Decline- Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Commanders of US military bases received authorization from Defense Secretary Mark Esper to begin planning for a return to normalcy and to implement those plans once the number of novel coronavirus cases declines for 14 days and hospitals on base and nearby have sufficient the capacity and test supplies, the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Effective today, Secretary Esper updated guidance to commanders on changing local Force Health Protection Condition (HPCON) levels to allow bases to begin planning to return to normal operations in the COVID-19 environment. This guidance sets the considerations and processes for commanders who are seeking to adjust their local HPCON levels in a manner that will continue to protect our personnel from further spread of COVID-19 and preserve the operational readiness of our global force," the release said.

The release urged base commanders to make "deliberate, risk-based decisions" to reopen bases and renew on-base activities after ensuring COVID-19-like cases and positive test results decline for two weeks.

In addition, military and local civilian hospitals must have adequate capacity to treat coronavirus victims and have a supply of coronavirus tests to monitor the health of exposed healthcare workers, the release added.

As of Tuesday, 4,967 troops have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In addition to 100 hospitalizations and two deaths, 1,844 service members have recovered, according to Defense Department data, as cited by the Military Times.

For the United States as a whole, more than 1.5 million people have tested positive and more than 92,000 have died from the COVID-19 disease, Johns Hopkins University reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

Related Topics

Died United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

25 minutes ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

40 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

55 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

55 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

1 hour ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.