US Letter On Starting Sanctions Snapback Not Legal, Inadmissible - Iran's Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Letter On Starting Sanctions Snapback Not Legal, Inadmissible - Iran's Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The US letter notifying the UN Security Council that Washington has started the procedure to invoke the snapback of sanctions on Iran has no legal standing, which makes the document inadmissible, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi told reporters.

"The US is not a JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal] participant, and has no right to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism, and its arbitrary interpretation of resolution 2231 cannot change this reality," Ravanchi said on Thursday. "Thus, we are of the firm conviction that the letter sent by the US today to the Security Council's president, and all references therein, is not in a void and has no legal standing and thus inadmissible."

Earlier on Thursday, Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting that it invokes the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, claiming Iran's non-compliance with the accord.

Ravanchi said that the US move attempted to mislead the global community and abuse the process to initiate the mechanism.

"This is nothing but illegal and political bullying," Ravanchi added.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he had asked Pompeo to notify the Security Council that the US intended to restore all "snapback" sanctions on Iran.

The State Department said that sanctions would be reimposed 30 days after the United Nations received Washington's notification.

Washington has announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose all UN sanctions against Iran ” previously lifted under the JCPOA ” after failing to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms UN embargo on Iran. The arms embargo is set to expire in October under the terms of the nuclear agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said that Washington's move to trigger snapback sanctions linked to the JCPOA was "illegal."

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231, including a provision on a five-year arms embargo.

The United States unilaterally abandoned the agreement in May of 2018.

