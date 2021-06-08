US Levies $881,670 Penalty on Biotech Over False Grant Applications - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Bio-Adhesive Alliance, a US biotechnology company, was ordered to repay $881,670 to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Science Foundation for false statements in grant applications to the two agencies, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"United States District Court Judge Catherine C. Eagles of the middle District of North Carolina ordered Bio-Adhesive to pay restitution in the amount of $562,500.00 to the National Science Foundation and $319,199.69 to the Environmental Protection Agency," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The penalty includes an unspecified additional assessment, plus a five-year probationary term for the company. The firm pleaded guilty in March 2021 to two counts of making false statements, the release said.

Bio-Adhesive applied for and received multiple grant awards totaling $1,375,000 between 2013 and 2016, of which $881,669 was distributed. The applications contained misrepresentations regarding the company's eligibility, the release added.

The company makes a non-petroleum based adhesive from swine manure for the construction industry.