US Library of Congress Cancels Public Events Until July 1 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US library of Congress has canceled all public events until July 1 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the organization's press office said in a news release on Tuesday.

"The Library of Congress announced today that it will cancel all scheduled public events at the Library until July 1 as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 coronavirus," the release said.

The press office explained that all Library of Congress buildings and facilities will remain closed for the public until further notice.

"Whenever possible, the Library will reschedule the public programs that have been canceled," the release said.

The press office also said the Library of Congress has expanded online events and programs during the public health emergency.