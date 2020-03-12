US Library of Congress Limits Access to Facilities Until April 1 Due to Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The access to the facilities of the Library of Congress in Washington will be closed to the public until April 1 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Library said in a statement on Thursday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Library of Congress announced today that all Library of Congress buildings and facilities will be closed to the public starting at 5 pm today until Thursday, April 1, 2020 at 8 am to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 coronavirus," the statement said.

All library employees and authorized visitors and credentialed Capitol Hill staff will continue to have access to the buildings, however public events are postponed or canceled.

"Whenever possible, the Library will reschedule the public programs originally scheduled during the closure period," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus spread a pandemic. The number of cases of infection with the virus worldwide has surpassed 127,000 and more than 4,700 people have died from the disease. About 68,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.