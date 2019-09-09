US Licenses Citizens' Transactions With Non-Sanctioned Venezuelan Officials - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The United States is allowing citizens and legal residents, including most temporary visitors, to recover assets in Venezuela provided those assets are not controlled by individuals sanctioned by Washington, the Treasury Department said in document released on Monday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c), all transactions necessary to unblock property or interests in property that were blocked pursuant to EO [Executive Order] 13884, including the return or processing of funds, for individuals described in paragraph (a) of this general license are authorized," the Treasury document, titled General License No. 34, stated.

The document reflects a partial rollback of a presidential executive order (No. 13884) that freezes assets controlled by the entire Venezuelan government, including all government employees.

"Paragraph (c) excludes Venezuelan government officials sanctioned by the US government in other executive orders while paragraph (a) allows US citizens, residents, visitors in the United States and former Venezuelan officials to recover frozen assets," the document explained.

The revision will require that details of all newly authorized transactions be reported to Treasury within 10 days.

The United States has sanctioned numerous individuals in the government of President Nicolas Maduro, including senior executives of the state-owned oil and natural gas company known by the Spanish acronym PDVSA, in a campaign to force Maduro from office.

The US and multiple nations throughout Latin America recognize Venezuela's opposition government led by Juan Guaido, while Russia, China and other consider Maduro the only legitimate leader of the country.