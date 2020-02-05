UrduPoint.com
US Lied About Unsanctioned Supplies Of Medicines, Food To Iran - Iranian Vice President

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US claims that its sanctions do not restrict supplies of medicine and food to Iran are lies, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Tuesday.

Last week, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that a financial channel for humanitarian goods had been created with the help of Switzerland to benefit patients in Iran. He noted that the deliveries of food, agricultural products and medicines were among the exceptions to Washington's sanctions regime. Several deliveries of medicines were already made to Iran, he added.

"The US is lying that there are no restrictions on the import of medicines and food into our country.

We have billions of Dollars in various countries. But when we want to transfer one Dollar from these funds for the purchase of medicines or food, the US does not allow it," Jahangiri said, as quoted by the Iranian government information portal.

He also called the Swiss financial mechanism for purchasing goods a "propaganda" step, indicating that it does not take into account the size of Iran's economy, which has imported more than $3 billion worth of medicines this year, while the channel is designed for a $2-million capacity.

