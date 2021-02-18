UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Life Expectancy Drops To Lowest Level In 15 Years Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - CDC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

US Life Expectancy Drops to Lowest Level in 15 Years Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - CDC

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Life expectancy in the United States dropped in the first half of 2020 to its lowest level in 15 years amid the coronavirus pandemic, data released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) showed on Thursday.

"In the first half of 2020, life expectancy at birth for the total US population was 77.8 years, declining by 1.0 year from 78.8 in 2019," the CDC said.

The data showed that  it was the lowest US life expectancy since 2006, the CDC said.

Minorities suffered the worst from the pandemic, with life expectancy for Black Americans declining by nearly three years, and Hispanics by almost two years, the CDC data showed.

"Life expectancy by Hispanic origin and race Between 2019 and the first half of 2020, life expectancy decreased 2.

7 years for the non-Hispanic black population (74.7 to 72.0)," the CDC data said. "It decreased by 1.9 years for the Hispanic population (81.8 to 79.9) and by 0.8 year for the non-Hispanic white population."

The CDC's data showed that life expectancy at birth for males was 75.1 years in the first half of last year, and decreased by 1.2 years from 76.3 years in 2019.

Meanwhile, for females, life expectancy declined to 80.5 years from 81.4 years in 2019, according to the CDC.

 The United States remains the country hardest hit by COVID-19, with health officials reporting more than 27.8 infections and over 490,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

United States 2019 2020 From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

1 hour ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.