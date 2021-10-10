UrduPoint.com

US Lifted Sanctions On Several Russians Ahead Of Nuland's Moscow Trip - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The United States lifted sanctions on several Russian officials ahead of Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's trip to Moscow, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Sunday.

Maria Zakharova confirmed that Nuland was barred from going to Russia in a tit-for-tat move after Washington slapped Russian officials with entry bans.

Nuland is expected to come to Moscow on Monday to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and other dignitaries.

"She was on the sanctions list, which means she could not cross the border. They (the US) put Russian officials, foreign affairs experts on their blacklist. In this case, we approached the problem reciprocally. Yes, she will come to Russia," Zakharova told a Russian tv show.

