US Lifting Methane Restrictions To Boost Oil, Gas Industry - Environmental Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Trump administration plan to ease restrictions related to methane leaks will save hundreds of millions of Dollars for oil and gas corporations, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Thursday.

"EPA's proposal delivers on President Trump's executive order and removes unnecessary and duplicative regulatory burdens from the oil and gas industry," Wheeler said in a press release. "Since 1990, natural gas production in the United States has almost doubled while methane emissions across the natural gas industry have fallen by nearly 15 percent. Our regulations should not stifle this innovation and progress."

The decision, the release added, will save the oil and gas industry "millions of dollars" in compliance costs each year.

The proposal would end methane emission limits on oil and gas well completions, pumps, controllers, compressors, natural gas processing plants and storage tanks, while retaining limits on emissions of ozone-forming volatile organic compounds (VOCs), according to the same release.

The controls to reduce VOCs emissions also reduce methane so separate limitations for the oil and gas industries are redundant, the release said.

Wheeler added that methane is the Primary component of natural gas, a valuable commodity. As a result, the industry has an incentive to minimize leaks.

EPA's regulatory impact analysis estimates that the proposal would save the oil and natural gas industry $97-$123 million by 2025, according to the release.

Environmentalists have criticized the proposal as a setback to efforts to fight climate change since methane is a potent greenhouse gas.

