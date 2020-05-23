The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has lifted some of its coronavirus-fueled travel restrictions, allowing certain foreign professional athletes participating in national leagues to enter the country, the DHS said in a press release

"In support of the [US President Donald] Trump Administration's reopening of the economy, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf signed an order that exempts certain foreign professional athletes who compete in professional sporting events organized by certain leagues, including their essential staff and their dependents, from proclamations barring their entry into the U.S." the press release read.

According to the DHS, the order was signed on May 22 and states that it is in the national interest to except foreign professional athletes and their staff from entry restrictions.

"The Department will work with the professional sporting groups to identify the specific athletes, essential staff, team and league leadership, spouses, and dependents covered by this exemption, including Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the Professional Golfers' Association Tour, the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, the National Hockey League, the Association of Tennis Professionals, and the Women's Tennis Association," the statement said.

The United States currently has a temporary entry ban for foreign travelers from many states that have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In general, the COVID-19 pandemic has put on hold the global professional sports activity and many major sporting events, such as the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed.