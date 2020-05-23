UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lifts Coronavirus-Related Entry Restrictions For Certain Professional Athletes - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:04 PM

US Lifts Coronavirus-Related Entry Restrictions for Certain Professional Athletes - Gov't

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has lifted some of its coronavirus-fueled travel restrictions, allowing certain foreign professional athletes participating in national leagues to enter the country, the DHS said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has lifted some of its coronavirus-fueled travel restrictions, allowing certain foreign professional athletes participating in national leagues to enter the country, the DHS said in a press release.

"In support of the [US President Donald] Trump Administration's reopening of the economy, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf signed an order that exempts certain foreign professional athletes who compete in professional sporting events organized by certain leagues, including their essential staff and their dependents, from proclamations barring their entry into the U.S." the press release read.

According to the DHS, the order was signed on May 22 and states that it is in the national interest to except foreign professional athletes and their staff from entry restrictions.

"The Department will work with the professional sporting groups to identify the specific athletes, essential staff, team and league leadership, spouses, and dependents covered by this exemption, including Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the Professional Golfers' Association Tour, the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, the National Hockey League, the Association of Tennis Professionals, and the Women's Tennis Association," the statement said.

The United States currently has a temporary entry ban for foreign travelers from many states that have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In general, the COVID-19 pandemic has put on hold the global professional sports activity and many major sporting events, such as the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed.

Related Topics

Hockey Tennis Sports Trump Tokyo Chad United States May Women Olympics From

Recent Stories

97 killed as plane crashes into residential area n ..

5 minutes ago

Fedeal govt. in contact with Sindh govt to ensure ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Gamaleya Institute Plans to Start Producin ..

2 minutes ago

70 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.