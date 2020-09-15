US lifts 'do not travel' advisory from China - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The United States has lifted a "do not travel" advisory for China, the State Department announced on Monday, acknowledging improved coronavirus conditions in the country.

"The Department of State updated the Travel Advisory Level for China to Level 3 - Reconsider Travel on September 14, 2020.

This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on June 5, 2020," the State Department said in a statement.

Previous advisory was "Level 4: Do Not Travel."