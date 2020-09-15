UrduPoint.com
US Lifts 'Do Not Travel' Advisory From China - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The United States has lifted a "do not travel" advisory for China, the US State Department said in a statement on Monday in acknowledging the improved novel coronavirus conditions in the country.

"The Department of State updated the Travel Advisory Level for China to Level 3 - Reconsider Travel on September 14, 2020. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on June 5, 2020," the statement said.

The State Department issued the same upgrade for Hong Kong as well.

The previous State Department advisory had placed China in the "Level 4: Do Not Travel" category of countries.

The statement pointed out that China has resumed most business operations, including day cares and schools, and noted that other improved conditions have been reported within the country.

However, the State Department said it recommends reconsidering visiting China due to the novel coronavirus as well as the arbitrary enforcement of local laws as well as arbitrary detention and exit bans to gain bargaining leverage over foreign governments.

China continues not to allow US citizens with proper visas or residence permits to enter its territory, the statement added.

