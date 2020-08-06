US Lifts Global Level-4 Health Advisory for International Travel - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The United States has lifted its health advisory for international travel during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the US State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"On August 6, in close coordination with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of State lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory," the statement said.

The advisory, announced on March 19, advised US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, the statement noted.