US Lifts Global Level-4 Health Advisory for International Travel - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United States has lifted its health advisory for international travel during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the US State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"On August 6, in close coordination with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of State lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory," the statement said.

The advisory, announced on March 19, advised US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, the statement noted.

"We are closely monitoring health and safety conditions across the globe, working in partnership with the CDC and other agencies. As always, we will regularly update our destination-specific advice to US travelers as conditions evolve," the State Department said.

In a separate notice, the State Department urged Americans to follow specific country advisories and relevant US embassy webpages to get updates on the pandemic.

As of August 6, advisories for most countries advise people to reconsider travel plans or exercise increased caution.