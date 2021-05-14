US Lifts Indoor, Outdoor Mask Mandate for Fully Vaccinated People - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing indoor and outdoor activities of any size without wearing a face mask, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

"Today [on Thursday], CDC is updating our guidance for fully vaccinated people. Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physically distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," Walensky said during a briefing.

Walensky noted that the guidance has not changed with respect to public transportation setting where the requirement to wear masks while traveling on buses trains, and other forms of public transportation is still in place.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the US has dropped by 23 percent from the previous seven-day period and is now 36,800 cases per day with deaths and hospitalizations continuing to fall as well, Walensky added.

CDC Director underscored that if a person develops COVID-19 symptoms, one should resume wearing a face mask and get tested right away.