US Lifts Restrictions on Cyprus Non-Lethal Defense Exports, Imports - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The US government is lifting restrictions related to the export and import of non-lethal defense articles to and from Cyprus, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Secretary [Mike] Pompeo informed President [Nicos] Anastasiades of his decision to waive restrictions temporarily for FY 2021 on the export, re-export, retransfer, and temporary import of non-lethal defense articles and defense services controlled under the International Traffic in Arms Regulation destined for or originating in Cyprus," Ortagus said in a statement.