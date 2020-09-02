UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lifts Restrictions On Cyprus Non-Lethal Defense Exports, Imports - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Lifts Restrictions on Cyprus Non-Lethal Defense Exports, Imports - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The US government is lifting restrictions related to the export and import of non-lethal defense articles to and from Cyprus, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Secretary [Mike] Pompeo informed President [Nicos] Anastasiades of his decision to waive restrictions temporarily for FY 2021 on the export, re-export, retransfer, and temporary import of non-lethal defense articles and defense services controlled under the International Traffic in Arms Regulation destined for or originating in Cyprus," Ortagus said in a statement.

Related Topics

Import Traffic Cyprus From Government

Recent Stories

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

7 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Peace Agreem ..

7 minutes ago

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasi ..

52 minutes ago

US Central Bank Needs More Aggressive Policy to Bo ..

43 minutes ago

Twitter Suspends 5 Accounts Linked to 'Russian Sta ..

36 minutes ago

New Opposition Alliance to Become Strongest Force ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.