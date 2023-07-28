(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States has lifted sanctions on Belgian national Didier Casimiro for being linked to the Russian oil giant company Rosneft amid the conflict in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

Casimiro became one of the key figures at Rosneft after the oil giant bought BP's joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP in 2013.

Casimiro had served as the first vice president of Rosneft since July 2020, but resigned in May 2022 along with four other vice presidents ahead of a new package of European Union sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine, according to media reports.

In 2020, the US imposed sanctions against Swiss-based Rosneft Trading S.A. and its head, Didier Casimiro, accusing the Rosneft oil brokerage subsidiary of handling Venezuela's exports in circumvention of US sanctions.

In March 2022, the United Kingdom sanctioned Casimiro as one of the top managers of Rosneft.