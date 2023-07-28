Open Menu

US Lifts Sanctions Against Belgian National For Being Linked To Russia's Rosneft -Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 08:28 PM

US Lifts Sanctions Against Belgian National for Being Linked to Russia's Rosneft -Treasury

The United States has lifted sanctions on Belgian national Didier Casimiro for being linked to the Russian oil giant company Rosneft amid the conflict in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States has lifted sanctions on Belgian national Didier Casimiro for being linked to the Russian oil giant company Rosneft amid the conflict in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

Casimiro became one of the key figures at Rosneft after the oil giant bought BP's joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP in 2013.

Casimiro had served as the first vice president of Rosneft since July 2020, but resigned in May 2022 along with four other vice presidents ahead of a new package of European Union sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine, according to media reports.

In 2020, the US imposed sanctions against Swiss-based Rosneft Trading S.A. and its head, Didier Casimiro, accusing the Rosneft oil brokerage subsidiary of handling Venezuela's exports in circumvention of US sanctions.

In March 2022, the United Kingdom sanctioned Casimiro as one of the top managers of Rosneft.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia European Union Company Oil United Kingdom United States Venezuela March May July 2020 Media Top

Recent Stories

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Ter ..

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Terminals

11 minutes ago
 Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

11 minutes ago
 Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to ..

Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to stand against tyranny: Prime M ..

13 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Says Stands With Italy, Greece as Ext ..

Pope Francis Says Stands With Italy, Greece as Extreme Weather Plagues Europe

13 minutes ago
 UN Says Nigerien President in His Home, All UN Sta ..

UN Says Nigerien President in His Home, All UN Staff Accounted for

13 minutes ago
 Philosophy of Imam Hussain a beacon of hope for us ..

Philosophy of Imam Hussain a beacon of hope for us: Asif Ali Zardari

13 minutes ago
French Politician Says Coup in Niger May Be Anothe ..

French Politician Says Coup in Niger May Be Another Blow to France's Influence i ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Confirms Humanitarian Aid, Peace Program Contin ..

UN Confirms Humanitarian Aid, Peace Program Continues in Niger - Resident Coordi ..

13 minutes ago
 US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezu ..

US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezuelans Already in Mexico - Whit ..

21 minutes ago
 Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Dom ..

Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Domestic Manufacturing - White Ho ..

21 minutes ago
 Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous ..

Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous sacrifices: Bilawal Bhutto

21 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World