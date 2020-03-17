US Lifts Sanctions Against Tempbank Board Member Arkadiy Vainshtein - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States has lifted sanctions against Tempbank board member Arkadiy Vainshtein, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The following deletions have been made to OFAC's SDN List: VAINSHTEIN, Arkadiy," the statement said.