US Lifts Sanctions Against Tempbank Board Member Arkadiy Vainshtein - Treasury
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States has lifted sanctions against Tempbank board member Arkadiy Vainshtein, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The following deletions have been made to OFAC's SDN List: VAINSHTEIN, Arkadiy," the statement said.