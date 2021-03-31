UrduPoint.com
US Lifts Venezuela Sanctions On Italy's AMG S.A.S. Di Alessandro Bazzoni & C. - Treasury

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

US Lifts Venezuela Sanctions on Italy's AMG S.A.S. di Alessandro Bazzoni & C. - Treasury

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Biden administration has lifted a designation that its predecessors imposed on AMG S.A.S. di Alessandro Bazzoni & C. over the Italian company's alleged involvement in skirting Venezuela sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration imposed the sanctions on the company on January 19, just one day before the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Biden's Treasury on Wednesday also lifted sanctions on Italy's Serigraphiclab di Bazzoni Alessandro, which was also among the entities the Trump administration designated on January 19.

The round of Venezuela-related sanctions on January 19 targeted a total of three individuals, 14 entities and six vessels for "their ties to a network attempting to evade United States sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector," the Treasury Department said at the time.

Venezuela in response condemned the sanctions, calling them "a new desperate aggression against the Venezuelan people by the outgoing government of Donald Trump."

