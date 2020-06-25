US Likely to Face Litigation Over Decision to Suspend Work Visas - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend work visas could lead to a huge amount of litigation initiated by companies, Washington-based National Capital Legal Services founder Elizabeth Krukova told Sputnik.

On Monday, Trump signed a proclamation that suspends certain categories of non-immigrant work visas as part of an effort to revive the US economy in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The list includes H-1B visas for work in high-tech industries a range of others for low skill workers, interns, teachers and company transfers.

"Some companies are hit hard with this proclamation. For example, our multi-million corporate client kept waiting to file the L-1 petition on June 22 as this was the date when premium processing was to reopen, only to find out that their unique IT executive manager cannot come to the US in the near future to expand US based operations," Krukova said on Wednesday.

The lawyer expressed confidence that the US will face "a lot of litigation" challenging this order like it has happened with other similar moves in the past.

"The President's proclamations generally should not last for more than 90 days, this one clearly exceeds that time frame, covering a period of over 6 months, until Dec 31, 2020," she said.

The new executive order represents one more attack by the US administration on the flow of immigration and affects mostly skilled professionals, the lawyer said.

"Such professionals clearly are not in competition with US based labor," she said. "Moreover, exactly these type of professionals became even more in demand in the new COVID-19 era, not to mention that existence of any such professional in the US creates additional jobs for US workers performing support labor for them."

However, Krukova added that the majority of the US population feels vulnerable about the ability to keep their jobs, while living pay check to pay check.

"Therefore a proclamation against newcomers on work visas would certainly be supported by the public, when people do not fully understand who is covered by such visas," she said. "So it is very apparent that this latest proclamation would gain a lot of supporters to the current administration."

Krukova expressed confidence that the volume of immigration will continue to go down quite rapidly as the US is closing its borders.

Major US tech giants, including Apple and Google, already have expressed disappointment over Trump's executive order.