MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The United States is, in fact, likely to follow through on its threat to cancel a deal on supplying Turkey with F-35 fighter jets over Ankara 's purchase of S-400 air defense systems from Russia , experts told Sputnik.

Last Friday, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan formally informed Turkey that it would not be allowed to receive purchased fighter jets if it went ahead with plans to buy Russian S-400 systems. Shanahan warned Ankara that both Republicans and Democrats in Congress supported calls to impose secondary sanctions on Turkey over the S-400 purchase, via the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

This Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Сavusoglu said Ankara would retaliate if targeted by sanctions.

S-400 air defense systems are not compatible with NATO systems and may even attempt to exploit F-35 fighter jets' capabilities, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters pointed out last week. According to Wolters, NATO is not interested in sharing the F-35 capabilities "with Russians."

Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic argued in late May that US F-35 fighter jets would not be in the coverage area of Russian S-400 air defense systems deployed to Turkey.

Turkey is not the only country to have been admonished by the United States over plans to by S-400s. A US State Department official has recently said in a congressional testimony that India's decision to buy the systems may impact the country's defense sector ties with the United States.

"What causes concern with the S-400 is that it effectively could limit India's ability to increase our own interoperability," US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells told the House of representatives.

Ismail Demir, the Turkish undersecretary for defense industries, remarked earlier this week that Turkey had repeatedly invited the United States to discuss technical aspects of the issue, but Washington had not responded to Ankara's proposal to set up a working group.

Dr. Huseyin Bagci, a professor of international relations at middle East Technical University in Ankara, believes that the United States will "cancel F35 project in bilateral [sense] and NATO-wide and put Turkey in isolation in this program."

"For America it became 'a matter of honour' to prevent Turkey's S-400 purchase from Russia. For Turkey, it became also a matter of honour to buy S-400 from Russia," Bagci told Sputnik.

Gareth Jenkins, a non-resident senior research fellow with the Joint Center Silk Road Studies Program and Turkey Center at the Institute for Security & Development Policy in Stockholm, is similarly convinced that the United States can cancel the contract.

"Privately and publicly, US officials are adamant that it is going to happen," Jenkins said.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR US, TURKEY AND RUSSIA

Potential US sanctions would "create a very big 'wound' in mind and heart of Turkish people," Bagci argued, adding that it would increase the anti-US sentiment in Turkey, while Russia would "enjoy more sympathy."

The US-Turkish relationship seems "to be on the brink of their worst crisis in at least 45 years," Jenkins remarked.

"The consequences for US-Turkey relations will be much greater than just Ankara's expulsion from the F-35 programme. Such a severe crisis in Ankara's ties with Washington will also inevitably have an impact on the Turkish economy, which is already in recession," Jenkins added

According to Jenkins, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing "one of the greatest challenges of his political career."

"And, of course, it is not just a bilateral issue. If Erdogan cancels the S-400s, his relationship with Russia will be badly damaged. In effect, the US has put Erdogan in a position where he has to choose between Washington and Moscow," Jenkins said.

Bagci described Erdogan's dilemma as "damned if he does buy and damned if he does not buy."