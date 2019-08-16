US Likely to Make 'Fantastic' Post-Brexit Trade Deal With United Kingdom - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The United States is likely to make a "fantastic" trade deal with the United Kingdom (UK) very quickly after its Brexit departure from the European Union, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We're going to have a fantastic relationship with the UK and we're going to have a fantastic trade deal with the UK and that's moving along very quickly," Trump said on Thursday.

"We're dealing with the UK on a trade deal and we're going to have a very good deal on trade made."

However, any trade deal between the United States and the UK will fail in Congress if Britain's withdrawal from the EU imperils the 1998 Good Friday agreement between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

In July, to Pelosi told UK Secretary for Northern Ireland Julian Smith that there was "no chance whatsoever" that Congress would pass any US-UK free trade agreement.