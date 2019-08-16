US Likely to Make 'Fantastic' Trade Deal With United Kingdom - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The United States is likely to make a great trade deal with the United Kingdom (UK) very quickly, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We're going to have a fantastic relationship with the UK and we're going to have a fantastic trade deal with the UK and that's moving along very quickly," Trump said on Thursday. "We're dealing with the UK on a trade deal and we're going to have a very good deal on trade made."