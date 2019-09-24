US Likely to Move Troops to Poland From Other Locations in Europe - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States will likely move troops to Poland from other location in Europe rather then sending new troops to the country, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"We will most likely be moving troops from other places in Europe as opposed to new troops going there," Trump said after signing a joint defense cooperation declaration with Polish President Andrzej Duda.