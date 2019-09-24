UrduPoint.com
US Likely To Move Troops To Poland From Other Locations In Europe - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

US Likely to Move Troops to Poland From Other Locations in Europe - Trump

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States will likely move troops to Poland from other location in Europe rather then sending new troops to the country, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"We will most likely be moving troops from other places in Europe as opposed to new troops going there," Trump said after signing a joint defense cooperation declaration with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

