US Likely to Pass Another Coronavirus Stimulus Package in July - Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States is likely to pass by next month another stimulus package to aid economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"We do anticipate there'll be a need for more fiscal response and we'll be doing that in July now," Mnuchin said during an appearance on the Time100 Talks series. "We'll call this one CARES 4, as we've done what we refer to as three and a half of CARES so far."

The previous phases of CARES - known in full as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act - have approved a total of $3.3 trillion in loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.

Economists and government officials have been split on whether the economy needs more stimulus after a surprise gain of 2.

5 million jobs on the labor market in May. Forecasters had expected up to nine million jobs to be lost at least last month and the rebound suggested the United States may be on the mend faster than thought from the effects of the pandemic.

Mnuchin acknowledged the jobs gains as heartening, but said the economy was still on soft ground.

"This is not a normal economic scenario. We closed the economy overnight and we've reopened the economy. My job will not be done till we get back to work every single person that lost their jobs because of this," Mnuchin said.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the Great Recession of 2008. President Donald Trump and other senior members of the administration have said they are confident the US economy will rebound in the third quarter of 2020.