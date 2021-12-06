UrduPoint.com

US Likely To Provide Military Assistance To NATO If Russian Invades Ukraine - Official

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:07 PM

US Likely to Provide Military Assistance to NATO if Russian Invades Ukraine - Official

The United States is likely to provide military assistance to allies on the eastern flank of NATO in the event of any Russian invasion of Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday at a briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The United States is likely to provide military assistance to allies on the eastern flank of NATO in the event of any Russian invasion of Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday at a briefing.

Putin and Biden will hold an online meeting on Tuesday.

"One could anticipate that in the event of an invasion, the need to reinforce the confidence and reassurance of our NATO allies and our eastern flank allies would be real, and the United States would be prepared to provide that kind of reassurance," the official said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia United States Event

Recent Stories

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to ..

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to ex ..

14 minutes ago
 SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service ..

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service fleet with addition of SAFEEN ..

14 minutes ago
 NSP to ensure human, economic security: NSA

NSP to ensure human, economic security: NSA

2 minutes ago
 Russian Hackers Not Easing Up Spying Efforts Again ..

Russian Hackers Not Easing Up Spying Efforts Against US, Allies - Cybersecurity ..

2 minutes ago
 CSTO Council on Biological Security to Start Worki ..

CSTO Council on Biological Security to Start Working in 2022 - Deputy Secretary ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Raise Buildup Near Ukraine, Other Critica ..

Biden to Raise Buildup Near Ukraine, Other Critical Issues in Call With Putin - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.