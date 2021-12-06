US Likely to Provide Military Assistance to NATO if Russian Invades Ukraine - Official

The United States is likely to provide military assistance to allies on the eastern flank of NATO in the event of any Russian invasion of Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Monday at a briefing

Putin and Biden will hold an online meeting on Tuesday.

"One could anticipate that in the event of an invasion, the need to reinforce the confidence and reassurance of our NATO allies and our eastern flank allies would be real, and the United States would be prepared to provide that kind of reassurance," the official said.