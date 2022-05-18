UrduPoint.com

US 'likely' To Scrap Russia Debt Payment Exemption: Yellen

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 08:22 PM

US 'likely' to scrap Russia debt payment exemption: Yellen

The United States will likely end an exemption allowing Moscow to pay its foreign debts with dollars held in Russia, the US treasury secretary said Wednesday, a move that could push Vladimir Putin's country into default

Knigswinter, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The United States will likely end an exemption allowing Moscow to pay its foreign debts with Dollars held in Russia, the US treasury secretary said Wednesday, a move that could push Vladimir Putin's country into default.

"When we first imposed sanctions on Russia, we created an exemption that would allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place and for investors to be able to sell securities," said Janet Yellen.

"And the expectation was, that it was time limited. So I think it's reasonably likely that the licence will be allowed to expire." Punishing sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February have largely severed the country from the international financial system, blocking Moscow's ability to access dollars held in US banks to pay its debts.

The Russian government has attempted to pay in domestic Currency, but many of the bonds do not allow repayment in rubles.

As a result, Putin's government has had to turn to US dollars held in Russia to meet those payments -- an escape clause from default that is due to expire on May 25.

That expiry date is also two days before Russia's next debt service payment is due.

Yellen, speaking to journalists before a G7 meeting of finance ministers in Bonn, said a final decision has not been made, but she thought it is "unlikely" that the exemption would be renewed.

"Russia is not able right now to borrow in global financial markets. It has no access to capital markets. If Russia is unable to find a legal way to make these payments, and then they technically default on their debt, I don't think that really represents a significant change in Russia's situation," she said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Bonn Vladimir Putin United States February May Market From Government

Recent Stories

Mushaal urges World powers, UN bodies to raise voi ..

Mushaal urges World powers, UN bodies to raise voice for JKLF Chief save release ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates various uplift schemes in Dir Lo ..

KP CM inaugurates various uplift schemes in Dir Lower

5 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 Russia-Turkey Trade Rising, Surged by 110% Y/Y to ..

Russia-Turkey Trade Rising, Surged by 110% Y/Y to $13.7Bln in Q1 - Novak

5 minutes ago
 Chinese External Security Counselor calls on Rana ..

Chinese External Security Counselor calls on Rana Sana Ullah

7 minutes ago
 Some Trump China tariffs impose 'more harm on cons ..

Some Trump China tariffs impose 'more harm on consumers, businesses': Yellen

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.