US Likely to Soon Make Decision to Abstain From Extending New START Deal - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington is likely to soon make a decision to abstain from extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Washington is likely to soon make a decision to abstain from extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

The deal expires in February 2021.

"We have recently released a statement by the Foreign Ministry on the tenth anniversary of the New START treaty. The US has completely ignored this date, which is not surprising. There are all signs that the US is on the threshold of making a decision not to extend this document," Ryabkov said.

"It is more and more doubtful" that the US will agree to continue participating in the Open Skies treaty, enabling unarmed aerial surveillance flights over signatories' territories, the diplomat noted.