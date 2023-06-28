MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that there is reason to believe that the United States instructed Kiev not to use the armed mutiny by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for sabotage or to stage provocations is Russia.

"There is reason to believe the intelligence that as soon as it all began (or, perhaps, the day before), the (US) State Department urgently instructed all its foreign missions not to comment on the situation in any way so that nobody could link it to any actions of the US. According to our information, which I'm inclined to believe, instructions were sent to Kiev at the same time not to use the situation for sabotage or any other sort of provocation on Russia's territory," he said in a televised interview.

The minister added that he could not give a 100% guarantee, but that the information was reliable and seemed to be true.

Amid the escalated tensions between Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry, the Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized an army headquarters in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and moved toward Moscow on the following day. Prigozhin presented his actions as a response to the alleged attack on his group's field camps by the defense ministry, which the latter rejected. The Wagner Group chief agreed to stop the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who acted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.